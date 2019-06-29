Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Upgraded to Hold by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,054 ($26.84) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,541 ($20.14) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,630 ($21.30) price target (up from GBX 1,575 ($20.58)) on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Shore Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,780 ($23.26) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,840 ($24.04).

Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 1,919 ($25.08) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,111.35. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,447 ($31.97).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

