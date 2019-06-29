Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for zooplus (ETR:ZO1)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. zooplus has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €115.00 ($133.72).

Shares of zooplus stock opened at €119.80 ($139.30) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.69 million and a P/E ratio of -462.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65. zooplus has a 12-month low of €90.20 ($104.88) and a 12-month high of €170.30 ($198.02). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €105.55.

zooplus Company Profile

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

