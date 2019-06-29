HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $55.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACER. ValuEngine cut Acer Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James cut Acer Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Acer Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair cut Acer Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush set a $48.00 price objective on Acer Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.33.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.07. Acer Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $34.10.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACER. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $253,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 903,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 212,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.