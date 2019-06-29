Head to Head Analysis: Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) versus Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) and Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Autoweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile -8.29% -24.58% -10.50% Autoweb -27.15% -40.01% -25.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Aurora Mobile and Autoweb, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile 0 1 0 0 2.00 Autoweb 0 1 1 0 2.50

Aurora Mobile currently has a consensus price target of $9.70, indicating a potential upside of 104.21%. Autoweb has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.85%. Given Aurora Mobile’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than Autoweb.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of Aurora Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Autoweb shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.4% of Autoweb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Autoweb’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile $103.87 million 5.26 -$9.63 million N/A N/A Autoweb $125.59 million 0.37 -$38.82 million ($1.10) -3.23

Aurora Mobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Autoweb.

Summary

Aurora Mobile beats Autoweb on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers developer services that integrate with various mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service. It primarily serves media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education and healthcare industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc. operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle. The company's products and services also comprise WebLeads+ that offers various coupon options, which display marketing messages to consumers visiting the dealer's Website; and Payment Pro, a dealer Website conversion tool that offers consumers real-time online monthly payment information, as well as sells fixed placement advertising across its Website to automotive advertisers. It owns and operates automotive Websites that offers consumers with the information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions; an automotive search engine that enables manufactures and dealers to optimize advertising campaigns; and AutoWeb Traffic Product, a pay-per-click advertising program that offer targeted offers to consumers based on make, model, and geographic location. The company was formerly known as Autobytel Inc. and changed its name to AutoWeb, Inc. in October 2017. AutoWeb, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

