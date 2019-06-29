Head to Head Contrast: FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) vs. National Energy Services Reunited (NYSE:NESR)

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) and National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FTS International and National Energy Services Reunited, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTS International 0 5 5 0 2.50 National Energy Services Reunited 0 0 5 0 3.00

FTS International presently has a consensus price target of $11.72, suggesting a potential upside of 110.08%. National Energy Services Reunited has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 81.03%. Given FTS International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FTS International is more favorable than National Energy Services Reunited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.3% of FTS International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of National Energy Services Reunited shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of FTS International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FTS International and National Energy Services Reunited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTS International 9.60% 301.48% 24.58% National Energy Services Reunited 9.65% 10.65% 6.36%

Volatility and Risk

FTS International has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Energy Services Reunited has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FTS International and National Energy Services Reunited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTS International $1.54 billion 0.40 $258.40 million $2.36 2.36 National Energy Services Reunited $485.62 million 1.56 $42.76 million N/A N/A

FTS International has higher revenue and earnings than National Energy Services Reunited.

Summary

FTS International beats National Energy Services Reunited on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 51 wireline units; and had approximately 1.6 million hydraulic horsepower across 32 fleets. The company serves E&P companies that specialize in unconventional oil and natural gas resources. FTS International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units. This segment also provides artificial lift services; laboratory services; and surface and subsurface safety systems, high-pressure packer systems, flow controls, service tools, expandable liner technology, vacuum insulated tubing technology, and engineering capabilities with manufacturing capacity and testing facilities. In addition, the Production Services segment offers pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and production assurance chemicals. Its Drilling and Evaluation Services segment provides fishing and remedial solutions, rig services, and well testing services to measure solids, gas, and oil and water produced from a well; wireline logging services; drilling and workover rigs; turbines and directional drilling; drilling fluid systems and related technologies; slickline services for removal of scale, wax and sand build-up, setting plugs, changing out gas lift valves, and fishing and other well applications; and rents drilling tools, as well as sources, treats, and disposes water for oil and gas, municipal, and industrial use. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

