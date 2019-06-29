Head-To-Head Contrast: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) & GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NASDAQ:GSAH)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) and GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.6% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives -0.14% -11.34% 3.56% GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A N/A 154.53% 1.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 1 0 0 2.00 GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 243.14%. Given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is more favorable than GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $779.34 million 0.06 $4.24 million ($0.80) -2.55 GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A N/A N/A $5.03 million N/A N/A

GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

