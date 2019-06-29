Head to Head Contrast: NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) vs. OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get NEWTEK Business Services alerts:

NEWTEK Business Services pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. OptimizeRx does not pay a dividend. NEWTEK Business Services pays out 94.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NEWTEK Business Services has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NEWTEK Business Services and OptimizeRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEWTEK Business Services 0 1 2 0 2.67 OptimizeRx 0 0 4 0 3.00

NEWTEK Business Services presently has a consensus price target of $17.89, indicating a potential downside of 22.20%. OptimizeRx has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.46%. Given OptimizeRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than NEWTEK Business Services.

Risk and Volatility

NEWTEK Business Services has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimizeRx has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NEWTEK Business Services and OptimizeRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEWTEK Business Services 70.19% 8.99% 4.10% OptimizeRx 1.90% 3.25% 2.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NEWTEK Business Services and OptimizeRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NEWTEK Business Services $49.51 million 8.88 $35.68 million $1.94 11.86 OptimizeRx $21.21 million 9.24 $230,000.00 $0.05 324.00

NEWTEK Business Services has higher revenue and earnings than OptimizeRx. NEWTEK Business Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OptimizeRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of NEWTEK Business Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of OptimizeRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of NEWTEK Business Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NEWTEK Business Services beats OptimizeRx on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments. Under debt investments, it focuses on first lien loans, which have terms of 1 to 25 years; second lien loans, which have terms of 5 to 25 years, and unsecured loans, which are provided to meet short-term funding needs and are repaid within 6 to 12 months. It operates through Electronic Payment Processing, Managed Technology Solutions, Small Business Finance, and Capcos segments. The company originates small business administration loans for the purpose of acquiring commercial real estate, machinery, equipment, and inventory, as well as to refinance debt and fund franchises, working capital, and business acquisitions; and offers small business loan servicing and consulting services to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and various other financial institutions, as well as provides management services. Its electronic payment processing services include credit and debit card processing, check approval, ancillary processing equipment and software to merchants, eCommerce, electronic solutions to accept non-cash payments, check conversion, remote deposit capture, ACH processing, and electronic gift and loyalty card programs. The company also provides Website hosting, dedicated server, and cloud hosting services; Web design and development; Internet marketing; data storage and backup and other related services; and ecommerce services, such as payment processing, online shopping cart tools, Website design and Web related services; Accounts Receivable Financing, and The Secure Gateway. In addition, it offers Newtek Advantage, a mobile, real-time operating platform enabling a business to access data on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or PC for eCommerce, credit/debit transactions, Website statistics, payroll, insurance, and business loans. Further, the company sells personal, commercial, and health/benefits lines of insurance products; and payroll management processing and employee tax filing services. It has strategic alliances with American International Group, CTAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, Credit Union National Association, Pershing, and others to provide agent services to small business clients. The firm seeks to invest in New York and Louisiana area. The firm seeks to invest $0.3 million to $3 million in businesses. It provides small business terms loans ranging from $0.05 million to $10 million. The firm also provides account receivable financing ranging from $0.05 million to $1.5 million. It also provides $0.05 million to $10 million financing to owner occupied real estate businesses whose average net income over the last 2 years must not exceed $2.5 million. Newtek Business Services Corp., formerly known as Newtek Business Services Inc., was incorporated on August 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York with additional offices in Garden City, New York; Miami, Florida; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; New Orleans, Louisiana; and New York, New York.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems to search, print, or electronically dispense directly to patients, as well as for a network of pharmacies; and Brand and Clinical Messaging that includes various brand awareness and clinical messaging services consisting of brand awareness messages, reminder ads, clinical messages, and unbranded messages targeted by specialty, diagnostic code, and other criteria. The company's products and applications also comprise brand support services, which focuses on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating, and implementing new eRx media strategies, including drug file integration, sales force training, and strategy development services for promoting their products. It also operates Mobile Health Messenger platform that provides interactive health messaging for enhanced medication adherence, care coordination, and patient engagement; and HIPAA-compliant, an automated and mobile messaging platform that allows pharmaceutical manufactures and related entities to directly engage with patients to enhance regimen compliance. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for NEWTEK Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWTEK Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.