Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Major Shareholder Sells $114,300.00 in Stock

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) major shareholder Robert C. Koski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $114,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.03. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $58.13.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $146.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.91 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 9.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.65%.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

