Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.46.

HT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

HT traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.54. The company had a trading volume of 436,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,962. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.18 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 0.99%. Analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, insider Neil H. Shah acquired 6,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,868.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 328,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,592.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 19,688 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

