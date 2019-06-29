Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Insider Purchases $99,868.80 in Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) insider Neil H. Shah acquired 6,060 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.48 per share, with a total value of $99,868.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 328,252 shares in the company, valued at $5,409,592.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

HT opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $651.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.42. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.18 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 0.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 561,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 149,036 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

