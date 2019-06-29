Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Short Interest Down 22.0% in June

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,863,400 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the May 15th total of 6,235,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on shares of Huntsman and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.95.

In related news, insider Scott J. Wright purchased 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 33,922 shares in the company, valued at $685,902.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Stryker purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $38,020.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 179,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,469.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,950 shares of company stock worth $157,729 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter valued at $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 130.2% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 67.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,492,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,195. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $33.55.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

