Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by National Bank Financial in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$16.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on HSE. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Husky Energy in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$19.50 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Husky Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.28.

Husky Energy stock opened at C$12.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44. Husky Energy has a 1-year low of C$12.18 and a 1-year high of C$22.99.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.93 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Husky Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

