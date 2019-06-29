IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) PT Raised to $70.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. BidaskClub lowered IHS Markit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

NASDAQ INFO opened at $63.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $44.52 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.78.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 30,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $1,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 40,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $2,249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,670,987.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,774,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,292,870,000 after purchasing an additional 530,438 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5,785.0% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 12,980,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759,498 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,222,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,992 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,972,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,535,000 after purchasing an additional 405,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,917,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,497,000 after purchasing an additional 376,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

