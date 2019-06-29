Independent Research Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €16.60 Price Target

Independent Research set a €16.60 ($19.30) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LHA. Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €24.90 ($28.95) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €20.28 ($23.58).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €15.07 ($17.52) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €14.34 ($16.67) and a 52 week high of €24.45 ($28.43).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

