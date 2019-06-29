India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Shares Down 9.5%

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)’s stock price was down 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 1,895,334 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,694,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new position in India Globalization Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in India Globalization Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in India Globalization Capital by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 102,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the period.

About India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabis-based therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The company operates through two segments, Legacy Infrastructure and Medical Cannabis Based Alternative Therapies.

