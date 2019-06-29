Insider Buying: Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) Major Shareholder Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

ELOX opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $19.78.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELOX. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,938,000 after purchasing an additional 402,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

