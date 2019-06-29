Insider Buying: FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Purchases 61,119 Shares of Stock

FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 61,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $64,174.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FlexShopper alerts:

On Friday, June 14th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 32,100 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $30,174.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Howard Dvorkin purchased 166,305 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.84 per share, with a total value of $139,696.20.

NASDAQ FPAY opened at $1.10 on Friday. FlexShopper Inc has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.73 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FlexShopper by 54.1% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 766,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 269,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in FlexShopper during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FlexShopper in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 10.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of FlexShopper in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.