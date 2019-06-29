Insider Buying: Gindalbie Metals Ltd. (ASX:GBG) Insider Purchases A$49,066.80 in Stock

Gindalbie Metals Ltd. (ASX:GBG) insider Keith Jones acquired 1,817,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,066.80 ($34,799.15).

Keith Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gindalbie Metals alerts:

On Friday, June 21st, Keith Jones acquired 1,590,513 shares of Gindalbie Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,943.85 ($30,456.63).

On Tuesday, June 4th, Keith Jones acquired 6,400,000 shares of Gindalbie Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$179,200.00 ($127,092.20).

On Friday, May 31st, Keith Jones acquired 4,603,304 shares of Gindalbie Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$124,289.21 ($88,148.37).

GBG stock opened at A$0.03 ($0.02) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is A$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 million and a PE ratio of -26.00. Gindalbie Metals Ltd. has a twelve month low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of A$0.03 ($0.02).

About Gindalbie Metals

Gindalbie Metals Ltd operates as an independent resources company in Australia. It primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and iron ores. The company's principal property is the Mount Gunson project that covers an area of 824 square kilometers situated in Olympic Dam Copper Province, South Australia.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Gindalbie Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gindalbie Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.