Insider Buying: Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Director Purchases $14,999,984.00 in Stock

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 882,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PRVL opened at $13.20 on Friday. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $16.90.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

