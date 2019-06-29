Insider Selling: Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Insider Sells $81,460.00 in Stock

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) insider Matthew Kaminer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,334.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Kaminer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Instructure alerts:

On Tuesday, April 16th, Matthew Kaminer sold 5,000 shares of Instructure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Matthew Kaminer sold 15,000 shares of Instructure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $686,850.00.

Shares of INST stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Instructure Inc has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $50.19.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.24 million. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 37.56% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Instructure Inc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Instructure in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Instructure by 670.7% in the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 531,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,925,000 after acquiring an additional 462,272 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in shares of Instructure by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 461,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,752,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Instructure by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Instructure by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 91,009 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Instructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Instructure in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Instructure in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Instructure from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Instructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.