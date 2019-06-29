Insider Selling: Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) CEO Sells $10,015.50 in Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) CEO Jonathan W. Painter sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $10,015.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,528.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of KAI opened at $90.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.87. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.44 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $171.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

KAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.09 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kadant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kadant by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Kadant by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.