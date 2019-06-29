Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder Sells $53,318.30 in Stock

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $53,318.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.83. Legacy Housing Corp has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.61.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. Analysts predict that Legacy Housing Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Legacy Housing from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth about $1,750,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,850,000. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

