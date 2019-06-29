Insider Selling: Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Director Sells $470,000.00 in Stock

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

STX stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.73. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 90.33% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

