Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Intec Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.25). Intec Pharma posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intec Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.98). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.67). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intec Pharma.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. HC Wainwright set a $16.00 price target on shares of Intec Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Intec Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Shares of NTEC stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $4.34. 116,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,819. Intec Pharma has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $9.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $139.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTEC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Intec Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intec Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intec Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Intec Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intec Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

