Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Interface, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands. The Company is committed to the goal of sustainability and doing business in ways that minimize the impact on the environment while enhancing shareholder value. Interface is the world’s largest manufacturer of modular carpet. Their heritage began with the invention of the first carpet tile approximately 50 years ago by a Dutch company called Heuga, now part of InterfaceFLOR. From that spark of invention, they have continued to innovate, giving the award-winning modular carpet design, pioneering environmental practices and ground-breaking manufacturing technology. Their products are designed for a wide range of commercial environments including corporate, healthcare, education, retail, hospitality and government. We continue to lead the industry in environmental achievement and the exploration of environmentally efficient products and processes. “

Get Interface alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interface currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of TILE opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $919.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.55. Interface has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.16 million. Interface had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interface will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,941 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,562 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 951,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 28,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interface (TILE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.