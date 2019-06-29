International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Shares of International Frontier Resources Corp. (CVE:IFR) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 25000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of $12.13 million and a P/E ratio of -1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08.

International Frontier Resources Company Profile (CVE:IFR)

International Frontier Resources Corporation acquires, develops, exploits, and produces oil and natural gas reserves. The company has operations in the Central Mackenzie Valley, Northwest Territories, Canada; north-west Montana in the United States; and Mexico. International Frontier Resources Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

