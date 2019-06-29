Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Nike (NYSE:NKE)

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 50,712 put options on the company. This is an increase of 748% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,978 put options.

In other news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 40,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.82, for a total transaction of $3,513,151.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $9,352,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,268,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,395,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 27.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,943,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908,916 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Nike by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,985,790 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,555,886,000 after acquiring an additional 491,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,065,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,263,116,000 after acquiring an additional 796,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $892,899,000. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE opened at $83.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nike has a 12-month low of $66.53 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nike will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nike to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.