Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Spencer R. Berthelsen Sells 15,000 Shares

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $955,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,329,052.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $64.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.40. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.43.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 47.74%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,091,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,089,000 after purchasing an additional 157,770 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IONS. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

