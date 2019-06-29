IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Short Interest Update

IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,595,200 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the May 15th total of 56,857,700 shares. Currently, 21.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQ. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in IQIYI by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 36,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 52,107 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 175,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 115,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. 19.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 16,839,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,072,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. IQIYI has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $38.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 3.21.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.17. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQIYI will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of IQIYI from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

