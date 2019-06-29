Jamie M. B. Cayzer-Colvin Sells 5,312 Shares of Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) Stock

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) insider Jamie M. B. Cayzer-Colvin sold 5,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,095 ($40.44), for a total transaction of £164,406.40 ($214,826.08).

Caledonia Investments stock opened at GBX 3,055 ($39.92) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,891.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.45. Caledonia Investments plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 29.30 ($0.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,080 ($40.25).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a GBX 43.20 ($0.56) dividend. This is an increase from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $16.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.18%.

Caledonia Investments Company Profile

Caledonia Investments plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It primarily invests in equity markets. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

