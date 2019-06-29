Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY)

TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.07.

Get TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUWOY opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.37. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.30.

TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.