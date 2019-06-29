Jeffrey Whalan Buys 20,000 Shares of New Energy Solar Ltd (ASX:NEW) Stock

New Energy Solar Ltd (ASX:NEW) insider Jeffrey Whalan bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.29 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of A$25,800.00 ($18,297.87).

Shares of NEW stock opened at A$1.28 ($0.91) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.25 million and a P/E ratio of 5.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.31. New Energy Solar Ltd has a twelve month low of A$1.14 ($0.81) and a twelve month high of A$1.50 ($1.06).

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. New Energy Solar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

New Energy Solar Company Profile

New Energy Solar Limited acquires, owns and manages large scale solar generation facilities. The firm may also invest in other renewable energy assets including wind, geothermal, hydro-electricity, hybrid solutions and owns and manages large scale solar generation facilities. New Energy Solar Limited was established in 2015 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

