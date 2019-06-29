Joseph Stanziano Sells 319 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Stock

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) insider Joseph Stanziano sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $38,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,954.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:SJM opened at $115.19 on Friday. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $91.32 and a 1-year high of $128.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.53.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.11. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.01%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. Zacks Investment Research raised J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised J M Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Argus began coverage on J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,334,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,280,000 after buying an additional 293,331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,239,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,309,000 after purchasing an additional 708,976 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,351,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,923 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 51.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,823,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,090 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,792,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,573 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

