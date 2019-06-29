JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€166.00” Price Target for Aena SME (BME:AENA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €166.00 ($193.02) price target on Aena SME (BME:AENA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

AENA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on Aena SME and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($176.74) price objective on Aena SME and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($197.67) price objective on Aena SME and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €167.00 ($194.19) price objective on Aena SME and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Aena SME and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €156.91 ($182.45).

Aena SME has a 52-week low of €137.05 ($159.36) and a 52-week high of €184.90 ($215.00).

Aena SME SA, formerly Aena SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the airports operation. Its activities are divided into four segments: Airports, which comprises Aeronautical subdivision, responsible for the management of airports, jetways, security, handling, cargo and fuel services, among others, as well as Commercial subdivision, including duty-free and specialty stores, restaurant services, car rental, as well as banking services and advertising; Services outside the terminal, which manages real estate assets, such as parking lots, warehouses and lands; International, which comprises operations of Company’s subsidiary, Aena Desarrollo Internacional SA, that invests in other airport owners principally in Mexico, Colombia and the United Kingdom; and Others, encompassing corporate activities.

