JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

FRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €77.15 ($89.71).

Shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde stock opened at €75.60 ($87.91) on Tuesday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52-week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 52-week high of €97.26 ($113.09). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €73.87.

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

