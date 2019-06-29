JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Price Target to $183.00

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $183.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UniFirst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

NYSE:UNF opened at $188.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.63. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $132.38 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.81.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $453.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

In other UniFirst news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.35, for a total transaction of $83,178.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $883,533.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder The Ronald D. Croatti Trust – 1 sold 5,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.71, for a total value of $863,745.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,336,378 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

