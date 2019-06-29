Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $106.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kaiser Aluminum is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service. Kaiser Aluminum is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kaiser Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.60.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $97.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.01. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $119.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.40.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.04 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.90%. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, EVP John Malcolm Donnan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,050 shares of company stock worth $985,225 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

