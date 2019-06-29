KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Rating Increased to Buy at Buckingham Research

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Buckingham Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00. Buckingham Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s current price.

KBH has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KB Home from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.02. KB Home has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.49 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 5.94%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 489,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $12,412,475.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,056,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,804,216.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 983,838 shares of company stock valued at $25,116,916 over the last 90 days. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 2,436.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 11.2% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.