Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Kearny Financial from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.47. Kearny Financial has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.31 million during the quarter. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 3.69%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 28th.

In related news, COO Eric B. Heyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $67,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Suchodolski sold 27,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $384,303.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,108 shares of company stock valued at $525,078 over the last ninety days. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kearny Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,731,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 5,098,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,611,000 after buying an additional 501,796 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,849,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,631,000 after buying an additional 333,387 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after buying an additional 190,648 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kearny Financial by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 302,280 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after buying an additional 94,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

