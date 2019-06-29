Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) & WCF Bancorp (NASDAQ:WCFB) Critical Contrast

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) and WCF Bancorp (NASDAQ:WCFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kearny Financial and WCF Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kearny Financial $184.69 million 6.70 $19.59 million N/A N/A WCF Bancorp $5.07 million 4.13 $230,000.00 N/A N/A

Kearny Financial has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.2% of Kearny Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Kearny Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Kearny Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kearny Financial and WCF Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kearny Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kearny Financial currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.94%. Given Kearny Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kearny Financial is more favorable than WCF Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Kearny Financial and WCF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kearny Financial 16.51% 3.69% 0.67% WCF Bancorp -1.40% -0.24% -0.05%

Risk & Volatility

Kearny Financial has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kearny Financial beats WCF Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides various loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans; commercial mortgages, including loans secured by multi-family, mixed-use, and nonresidential properties; secured and unsecured business loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, account loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, and loans secured by savings accounts and certificates of deposit; and construction loans to builders/developers and individual homeowners. In addition, the company engages in investment activities. As of August 15, 2018, it operated a total of 54 retail branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey, and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for WCF Financial Bank that various banking products and services. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposits. The company also invests in securities. It operates one full-service branch in Independence, Iowa. WCF Bancorp, Inc. is based in Webster City, Iowa.

