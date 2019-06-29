Keller Group (LON:KLR) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Keller Group (LON:KLR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KLR. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Keller Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 710 ($9.28) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 872.33 ($11.40).

LON:KLR opened at GBX 614 ($8.02) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 676.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.81. Keller Group has a 1-year low of GBX 463 ($6.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,132 ($14.79).

About Keller Group

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

