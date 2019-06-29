Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Short Interest Update

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,884,400 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the May 15th total of 3,992,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days. Currently, 34.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Charles Pleas III bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 112,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Woodward bought 42,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $101,286.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 167,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,371.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 235,332 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,072,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 82,075 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 402,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 50,640 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 207,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 197,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. 1,767,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.11. Kirkland’s has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $12.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.17). Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Kirkland’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kirkland’s will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KIRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti set a $9.00 target price on Kirkland’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland’s in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

