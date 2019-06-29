Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Landec from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Landec from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $16.50) on shares of Landec in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.67.

LNDC stock opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $278.82 million, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.65. Landec has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.47 million. Landec had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Landec will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus bought 30,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $309,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 389.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Landec by 420.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Landec in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

