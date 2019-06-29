Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lawson Products, Inc. is a distributor of expendable maintenance, repair & replacement products. It also distributes production components to the O.E.M. marketplace. These products may be divided into 3 broad categories: Fasteners, Fittings & Related Parts, such as screws, nuts, & other fasteners; Industrial Supplies, such as hoses, lubricants, adhesives & other chemicals, as well as files, drills, & other shop supplies; & Automotive & Equipment Maintenance Parts, such as primary wiring, connectors & other electrical supplies, exhaust & other automotive parts. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lawson Products from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Lawson Products in a research report on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lawson Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lawson Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

LAWS stock opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $307.37 million, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.20. Lawson Products has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $40.36.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $91.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 2.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lawson Products will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Mccarthy sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $89,654.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder King Luther Capital Management purchased 37,707 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,624.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAWS. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Lawson Products by 67.1% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,294,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,787 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 7.5% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 16.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

