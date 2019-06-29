Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Given a $62.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Wedbush set a $62.00 price objective on Lennar (NYSE:LEN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Lennar to $65.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America set a $57.00 price target on shares of Lennar and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Lennar and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.89.

Get Lennar alerts:

LEN opened at $48.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 14.77 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Lennar has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $55.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. Lennar had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

In other news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $978,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 9.1% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 113,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 5,113.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 241,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,451,000 after purchasing an additional 236,770 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth $604,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 64.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 273,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,418,000 after purchasing an additional 107,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.3% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 54,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.