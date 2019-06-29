Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Short Interest Update

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,900 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 312,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

BATRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Liberty Braves Group Series C alerts:

BATRK traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,571. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.01.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Braves Group Series C will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,617,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,258,000 after acquiring an additional 570,829 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 652,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,228,000 after acquiring an additional 146,400 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 469,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 25,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Braves Group Series C

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.