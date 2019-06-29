Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,300 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the May 15th total of 351,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days.

In related news, major shareholder Centre Partners V, L.P. purchased 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $34,681.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 112,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,309. 44.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weber Alan W grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,128,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after buying an additional 114,719 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 466,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 57,035 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 190,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 29,478 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. 44.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

NASDAQ LCUT traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 82,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.32 million, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $13.75.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $149.93 million during the quarter. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

