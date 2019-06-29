Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Receives $26.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

LMNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stephens downgraded shares of Limoneira from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

In other Limoneira news, Director John W.H. Merriman sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $43,626.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $48,444.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,411 shares of company stock valued at $141,794 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Limoneira by 3.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 530,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,375,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 757.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 369.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMNR stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $19.94. 196,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72. The stock has a market cap of $344.61 million, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.07. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.54 million. Limoneira had a net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

