LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,200 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 159,400 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ:LMFA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. LM Funding America has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.08%.

In other news, major shareholder Craven House Capital North Ame acquired 134,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $171,915.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LM Funding America stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 4.86% of LM Funding America as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

