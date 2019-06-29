LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOGM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

In other news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,705,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 504,753 shares in the company, valued at $38,255,229.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGM. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 59.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Ffcm LLC boosted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 2,045.0% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of LogMeIn in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGM traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,244. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.41. LogMeIn has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $112.53.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.57 million. LogMeIn had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LogMeIn will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

